Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $230,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 13.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after acquiring an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Relx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,835,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Relx by 30.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Relx by 111.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,788.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

