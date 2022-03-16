Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.94. 1,093,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.