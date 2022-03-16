Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 346 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 530,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,995. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

