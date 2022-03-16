Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.96). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 219.80 ($2.86), with a volume of 542,358 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 276 ($3.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.64).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

