ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $558.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) to report $558.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.26 million. ModivCare posted sales of $456.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 239.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -209.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

