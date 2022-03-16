Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

Shares of QS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,303,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,072. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.