Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20.

Shares of QS stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,303,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,072. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QS. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.