MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $633.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $298.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.06 and its 200 day moving average is $460.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

