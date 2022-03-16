MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of MDB traded up $45.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.82. 2,351,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,049. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.15. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,362 shares of company stock valued at $78,007,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MongoDB by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $23,454,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

