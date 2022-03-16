Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,683 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.62, for a total value of $2,552,632.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Morningstar alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.