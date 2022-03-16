Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,683 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.62, for a total value of $2,552,632.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.
Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.