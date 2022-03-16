Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.66 and last traded at $56.84. 407,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,476,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.

Several research firms recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

