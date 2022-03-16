Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after acquiring an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

