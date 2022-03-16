Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys Shares of 2,788 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. 41,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

