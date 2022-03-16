Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 2,650 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.83. 37,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,796. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

