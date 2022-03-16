MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $127.20

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.20 and last traded at $129.61, with a volume of 90797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.22 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,175,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 127.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

