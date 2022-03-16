MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.77

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 36,576 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80.
About MySale Group (LON:MYSL)
Featured Stories
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for MySale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.