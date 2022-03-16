NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 14991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Specifically, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $687,861 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,331,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

