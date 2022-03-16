National Bank Financial Comments on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.28.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$195.79.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$197.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$37.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$178.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$176.32. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.