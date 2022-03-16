National Bankshares Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$68.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE WPM opened at C$59.91 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$64.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.22.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.