Needham & Company LLC Cuts Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GENI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

GENI stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 475,799 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

