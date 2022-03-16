Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.1 days.

OTCMKTS NSRGF traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.96. 3,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $107.80 and a 52 week high of $143.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

