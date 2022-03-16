NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NTAP traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.86. 2,042,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,763. NetApp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.56.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,109,803. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.