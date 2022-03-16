NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,821. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last three months. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,952 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,407,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372,821 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

