Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 32.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 117,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,627. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 93,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

