Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) General Counsel Kashif Rashid Buys 1,500 Shares

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth $172,000.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.