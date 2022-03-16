New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,537. New Vista Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,800,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

