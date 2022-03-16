New Work (OTC:XINXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
New Work stock opened at $242.05 on Monday. New Work has a 1 year low of $234.73 and a 1 year high of $300.94.
New Work Company Profile (Get Rating)
