New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York City REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

