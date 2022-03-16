New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. New York City REIT has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.