Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

