Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,590,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

U stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

