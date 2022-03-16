Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 307 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

