Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 44,950.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

