NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Up 10.3%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 51,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 167,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$51.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)
