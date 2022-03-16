Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1) Insider Roderick (Rod) Corps Buys 1,862,619 Shares

Nico Resources Ltd (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 1,862,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,047,890.69).
Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 356,323 shares of Nico Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,609.95 ($166,625.86).
