Nielsen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,317% compared to the typical daily volume of 296 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

