Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $51.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 3,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,852. Noah has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

