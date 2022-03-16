Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $51.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.89% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.
Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. 3,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,852. Noah has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57.
About Noah (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.