Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Up 6.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 3,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 595,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

