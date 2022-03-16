Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.05. Nokia shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 586,936 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.
The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Company Profile (NYSE:NOK)
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokia (NOK)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.