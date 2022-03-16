Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $4.81

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $5.05. Nokia shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 586,936 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nokia by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nokia by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

