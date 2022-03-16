Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,347,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 1,349,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after buying an additional 1,030,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nomura by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,511,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 613,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after buying an additional 400,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nomura by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 309,018 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

