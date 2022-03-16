Nordea Equity Research Lowers Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

