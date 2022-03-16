Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $197.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

