Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 183,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,290,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

