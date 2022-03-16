Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

