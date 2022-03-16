Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Johnson Rice currently has $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -31.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 128,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.