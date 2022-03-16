Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $282.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.