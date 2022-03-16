Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Shares of NWPX stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $282.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
