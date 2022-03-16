Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Novanta stock traded up $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $133.92. 941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.52. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

