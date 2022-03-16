Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.49. Approximately 24,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,538,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.
NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21.
In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 157.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 72.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.