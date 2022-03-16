Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $77.49. Approximately 24,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,538,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

NVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.21.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Novavax by 157.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 72.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

