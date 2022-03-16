Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.05

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 4521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.85.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after buying an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

