Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nutanix by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after buying an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

