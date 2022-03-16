Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $14,468,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.