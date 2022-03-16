Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 812,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

